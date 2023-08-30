Commentary: Should there be a maximum age limit for politicians as people live longer?

SEATTLE: United States President Joe Biden is "fine" after tripping over a sandbag at a US Air Force graduation ceremony on Jun 1, according to White House communications director Ben LaBolt. But Biden's fall was caught on live camera - and people on social media speculated about what was behind it.

Biden, approaching his 81st birthday in November 2023, is the oldest serving US president. He shares the distinction of old age with a growing number of politicians, including US Senator Dianne Feinstein, who, at age 90, is the oldest person in the Senate and has served as senator since 1992.

Some people - from fellow Democrats to The New York Times editorial board - have questioned whether Feinstein can fulfil the duties of her job, citing incidents in which she stumbled over words. Feinstein began reading prepared remarks during a Senate appropriations hearing vote on Jul 27, until her democratic colleague, Senator Patty Murray, whispered to her: "Just say aye".

Feinstein was also absent for prolonged periods with various illnesses, including shingles and encephalitis from February through May. She later told journalists that she “hasn’t been gone” and simply worked from home during her illness.

In July, 81-year-old Senator Mitch McConnell trailed off and froze mid-sentence while speaking at a lectern to the press. Aides ushered him off camera. McConnell later said: “I’m fine,” when journalists questioned him about the incident.

Such incidents prompt the question: Can politicians be too old to serve in office? Should society make retiring at a certain age mandatory for elected officials who run the country - like presidents and senators?

I am a philosopher and bioethicist who studies ethics related to individual and societal ageing, and these questions are at the forefront of what I think about. Whatever view one takes on the ethics of age limits for politicians, voting remains the primary way to put one’s views into practice.