Commentary: Need a prata or a Ferrari? There are vending machines for that

SINGAPORE: Walk through any MRT station, mall, or even hospital in Singapore today and chances are, you’ll see a vending machine or three.

What used to be a niche fixture for drinks, potato chips and candy bars has evolved into a retail model in its own right.

Banana cake from Johor Bahru’s Hiap Joo, Mao Shan Wang durians from Kaki Kaki and even hot roti prata with curry from Springleaf Prata Place are now available on-demand, 24/7, while stocks last.

There’s no store, no staff, just a digital interface and a glass window.

So, what’s behind this rise? Is this temporary, or the future of retail?

According to data analytics firm Euromonitor International, Singapore recorded S$117 million (US$90 million) in vending machine sales last year, up from S$100 million in 2019. The figure is projected to reach S$124 million by end-2025.

Globally, consultancy firm Precedence Research forecasts that the vending machine market size could grow to US$45 billion by 2034 from an estimated US$23 billion this year.

From those numbers, it is clear vending machines are becoming commercially viable and entrenched in our daily lives.