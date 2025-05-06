Commentary: Can anyone replicate Warren Buffett’s performance?

LONDON: If Warren Buffett is to be believed, his announcement after Saturday’s (May 3) annual meeting of Berkshire Hathaway that he plans to step down as chief executive at the end of the year was news to all but a few close members of his family.

Neither non-family directors, nor the tens of thousands of shareholders assembled at the annual “Woodstock for capitalists” in his native Omaha had an inkling about the precise timing.

They probably should have done. His longtime business partner and acerbic sidekick at the Omaha meetings, Charlie Munger, died in 2023, aged 99. In February, in his most recent letter to shareholders, Buffett wrote: “At 94, it won’t be long before [chosen successor] Greg Abel replaces me as CEO.”

“Buffettologists”, as close observers of his every move style themselves, have been speculating and worrying about succession for at least a quarter of a century.

I wrote an analysis headlined “Shareholders ponder life after Buffett” after the 2003 Omaha gathering, when Buffett was a 72-year-old stripling. I quoted his remark that if he started “losing [his] marbles”, it would be up to his family to convince him to step down. “Probably it will take the whole damn family,” he added.

The inevitability of his departure has done nothing to mitigate the shock. Among Buffett’s most devoted followers, it is comparable to the recent death of Pope Francis.