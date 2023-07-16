Commentary: Weather forecast accuracy is crucial when 1°C can mean life or death during heatwaves

TUCSON, Arizona: Weather forecasts have become quite good over the years, but their temperatures aren’t always spot on - and the result when they underplay extremes can be lethal. Even a 1 degree Celsius difference in a forecast’s accuracy can be the difference between life and death, our research shows.

As economists, we have studied how people use forecasts to manage weather risks. In a new working paper for the National Bureau of Economic Research, we looked at how human survival depends on the accuracy of temperature forecasts, particularly during heatwaves like large parts of the United States have experienced recently.

We found that when the forecasts underplayed the risk, even small forecast errors led to more deaths.

Our results also show that improving forecasts pays off. They suggest that making forecasts 50 per cent more accurate would save 2,200 lives per year across the country and would have a net value that’s nearly twice the annual budget of the US National Weather Service.

MORE DEATHS WHEN SUMMER HEAT OR WINTER COLD UNDERESTIMATED

In the US alone, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issues 1.5 million forecasts per year and collects around 76 billion weather observations that help it and private companies make better forecasts.