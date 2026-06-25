Commentary: Can WeChat become China’s killer AI app?

TOKYO: One of the biggest problems for China’s artificial intelligence sector is that no firm has created a killer AI app. Tech giants and startups have flooded the market and created a lot of excitement, but the competition has made it hard for any of these releases to differentiate themselves.

But what if it has been hiding in plain sight this whole time?

Tencent confirmed this week that it’s testing a native “AI assistant” inside WeChat, the super app used by more than a billion people that’s also a kind of digital infrastructure for daily life in the world’s second-largest economy.

The Shenzhen-based firm has long been cast as a laggard in the domestic AI scramble compared to more aggressive peers like Alibaba and ByteDance. It’s now revealing the hand it’s been saving this whole time.

WeChat, also known as Weixin, represents the kind of moat that competitors can only dream of. And if done right, it could be the ideal ecosystem for launching agents - the next phase of the AI adoption race marked by systems that go beyond just chatbots and take action on a user’s behalf.