Commentary: Why we still need proposals even after we’ve booked the BTO

SINGAPORE: By now, the phrase “BTO first, propose later” is more than a rite of passage for young Singaporeans. It’s practically become unwritten law.

The sequence is familiar. You apply for a Build-To-Order (BTO) flat, cross your fingers and wait – sometimes for months, often for years. With any luck, you get a queue number under 2,000 and can start fantasising about interior themes and whose parents you’ll live near.

Then, and only then, comes the engagement.

It makes sense that in land-scarce, population-dense Singapore, housing is arguably a bigger commitment than marriage. You’re not just changing your marital status – you’re locking in a 25-year mortgage and syncing your Central Provident Fund contributions for the next few decades.

In that light, the proposal starts to feel... well, almost redundant. The life plan is in motion. You've chosen each other, chosen your Housing and Development Board (HDB) flat, and probably even chosen your laminated flooring. Why get down on one knee at all?

And yet, even with wedding dates pencilled in and renovation spreadsheets bloated with tabs, the big, romantic proposals still come. Sunset drone shots; picnic setups that could rival the average Garden by the Bay installations; friends crouched behind bushes like wildlife photographers. There’s a whole genre of TikTok content built around choreographed “will you marry me” surprises that aren’t actually surprises.

If we already know how the story ends, why bother with the spectacle?