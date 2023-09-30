Commentary: Expectations around hongbao make wedding banquets unpleasant

SINGAPORE: A woman in Malaysia went viral on TikTok in September, after sharing that she received two hand-drawn RM20 (US$4.25) notes at her wedding.

Struck by the level of detail on the notes, netizens offered theories for why this mystery guest took the time and effort to produce them, instead of forking out the real deal.

The notes look like they might have been drawn by a child, so perhaps the little one wanted to take part in the celebration by gifting money too. If not, perhaps the guest was strapped for cash and did what they could.

But these might be generous interpretations when the host probably saw the act as stingy.

“Is this a new currency? ... I thought empty hongbao (red packets) are bad, but this is worse," wrote the original poster of the video.

In response, some netizens argued that couples shouldn’t expect money from their guests. “You should be sincere and have intentions to be charitable when you invite guests,” said one.