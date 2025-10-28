Commentary: Not another work email with exclamation marks!

LONDON: I used to think there were two sorts of people in the world: those who used exclamation marks in their work emails and those who did not.

I also thought that frequent users of what Americans insist on calling exclamation “points” were less serious, less worldly and less professional.

As a result, I shunned the things, especially if writing to someone important or anyone with the power to shape my future, as in a boss.

I never felt as strongly as Terry Pratchett, whose novels have characters saying the use of multiple exclamation marks is a sure sign of an “insane” or “diseased” mind. But I appreciated the sentiment.

Somewhere along the line though, possibly around the time I sent my first emoji, I caved. “Hello!” I started writing to colleagues. “That’s fantastic news!” “Thanks!”

I blame this on the informality that social media ushered in and the pandemic, which seemed to intensify said informality. But I now wonder if I did it for another, more dubious reason.

Was it because I sensed that a growing number of men at work – colleagues, contacts, bosses – had started to do the same thing?