Commentary: How has using emoji changed the way we communicate?

SINGAPORE: Early in July, a Canadian farmer was ordered to pay C$82,000 (US$62,000) in damages by a court that ruled that the thumbs-up emoji he had added in reply to a text message was just as valid as a signature.

This news may have some comedic potential, but there is in fact much more to the Canadian judge’s verdict than meets the eye.

Accepting emoji in contractual agreements does not just open up a Pandora’s box of the newfound legal powers of emoji, it may also represent a paradigm shift in our modern human communication and language.

Emoji are digital pictograms or icons widely used to express emotions in computer-mediated communication and mobile devices.

Emoji have evolved to be the digital forms of non-verbal communication cues that are traditionally expressed via facial expressions, gestures and tone of voice.

One of our earlier studies on mobile phone usage among young adults suggested that they preferred messaging as a communication mode rather than speaking on a mobile phone.

With the exponential growth in the number of mobile phone and gadget users worldwide, short message service (SMS) and other mobile messaging apps, such as WhatsApp, Telegram and WeChat, have become ubiquitous.