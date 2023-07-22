Commentary: String of controversies a setback for Workers’ Party’s progress in Singapore

SINGAPORE: In December 2021, after former Workers' Party (WP) Member of Parliament (MP) Raeesah Khan resigned for lying about a sexual assault case in parliament, party chief Pritam Singh apologised to the residents of Sengkang GRC, saying that public trust and confidence is fundamental to the ethos of the party.

“Singaporeans have the right to expect the best efforts from Workers' Party MPs and we should never take their faith, trust and confidence in us for granted,” he said then.

On Wednesday (Jul 19), the topic of trust and confidence was brought up again, after news broke that Aljunied MP Leon Perera and WP Youth Wing president Nicole Seah had resigned, after having an extramarital affair.

Mr Perera's resignation leaves the WP eight seats in parliament, down from the record 10 seats it won in the 2020 General Election.

This is a substantial loss for the WP, which has been making inroads in Singapore’s political landscape.

Mr Singh was designated Leader of the Opposition after the results of the 2020 General Election showed what Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said was “a strong desire among Singaporeans for a greater diversity of views in politics”.

The latest controversies raise questions about the implications for the opposition landscape, particularly the WP's ability to weather the storm and sustain its momentum. The impact of these incidents on the public's perception of the WP, and the party's capacity to rebuild trust, will be critical moving forward.