Commentary: String of controversies a setback for Workers’ Party’s progress in Singapore
Workers’ Party’s latest controversies raise questions about the implications for the opposition landscape, says NTU political analyst Felix Tan.
SINGAPORE: In December 2021, after former Workers' Party (WP) Member of Parliament (MP) Raeesah Khan resigned for lying about a sexual assault case in parliament, party chief Pritam Singh apologised to the residents of Sengkang GRC, saying that public trust and confidence is fundamental to the ethos of the party.
“Singaporeans have the right to expect the best efforts from Workers' Party MPs and we should never take their faith, trust and confidence in us for granted,” he said then.
On Wednesday (Jul 19), the topic of trust and confidence was brought up again, after news broke that Aljunied MP Leon Perera and WP Youth Wing president Nicole Seah had resigned, after having an extramarital affair.
Mr Perera's resignation leaves the WP eight seats in parliament, down from the record 10 seats it won in the 2020 General Election.
This is a substantial loss for the WP, which has been making inroads in Singapore’s political landscape.
Mr Singh was designated Leader of the Opposition after the results of the 2020 General Election showed what Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said was “a strong desire among Singaporeans for a greater diversity of views in politics”.
The latest controversies raise questions about the implications for the opposition landscape, particularly the WP's ability to weather the storm and sustain its momentum. The impact of these incidents on the public's perception of the WP, and the party's capacity to rebuild trust, will be critical moving forward.
PERSONALITY-DRIVEN FIGURES
The WP has always been predicated on a more personality-driven type of political campaigning.
Many of its current members and predecessors have been known to have strong oratorical prowess and, perhaps, to a certain extent, an intellect that can prove a challenge to most of its opponents.
While influential in the past, this personality-driven approach now poses the challenge of striking a delicate balance between charismatic leadership and maintaining a strong institutional foundation.
From founding leader David Marshall, who later became the first Chief Minister of Singapore, to Mr Low Thia Khiang, who won the ward of Hougang in 1991 before making history by breaking into the Aljunied GRC together with current leader Pritam Singh, the WP has always had a slew of firebrand leadership. In the 2020 election, we saw how Dr Jamus Lim “warmed the cockles” of everyone’s heart.
Yet, one also needs to understand that no matter how stringent a selection process is, essentially, a candidate’s character is more significant than their qualifications and experience. These candidates must exhibit integrity, humility, compassion for all Singaporeans, and a strong sense of moral conscience to make the right decisions.
The crucial aspect at present is whether the WP leadership can successfully identify equally robust and dedicated individuals who are willing to confront the intense public scrutiny of their personal lives. Some may feel that the political arena lacks fairness, perceiving that the system favours the ruling party.
While the task of securing credible candidates presents a formidable challenge, it is crucial for the WP to rebuild trust in the party and mitigate the impact of the recent events on its reputation.
THE INTERSECTION OF PERSONAL CONDUCT AND PUBLIC SERVICE
The resignations at the WP came two days after the People’s Action Party (PAP) announced that former Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin and MP Cheng Li Hui had also resigned over an affair.
The back-to-back incidents bring to the forefront issues surrounding personal conduct, professional capabilities and party reputation.
They also raise questions about moral integrity, underscoring the complexities faced by political parties in navigating such controversies.
Should an individual's sexual impropriety bear any relevance on their effectiveness as public servants?
While it is essential to evaluate the moral compass of our leaders, it is equally critical to recognise that personal behaviour may not necessarily be an accurate reflection of professional capabilities.
But as a public servant, or even an aspiring one, there should be more awareness of one’s conduct in the public and private sphere. As a society, we must also strike a balance between holding public figures accountable for their actions and appreciating the separation between private and public domains.
From the WP’s press conference on Wednesday, the sense is that Mr Leon and Ms Seah resigned not solely because of their affair, but also because they lied to party members when allegations first surfaced around 2021.
“Leon's conduct and not being truthful when asked by the party leadership about the allegations fell short of the standards expected of Workers' Party MPs. This is unacceptable.”
As for the PAP, PM Lee said that Mr Tan and Ms Cheng had “fallen short of the high standards of propriety and personal conduct” that the party expected of its MPs.
Essentially, the challenge lies in determining the most effective approach to address personal indiscretions and deceit.
In WP’s case, while they initially had a tip-off from Mr Perera’s former driver, a thorough follow-up investigation was conspicuously absent. The leadership's response primarily involved questioning Mr Perera and Ms Seah, who denied having an affair.
One should consider, however, that few individuals would readily admit to such indiscretions due to potential repercussions not only in the political sphere but also for their families. It would also have been rather difficult to verify those allegations without supporting evidence or corroborating information at that time.
The issue resurfaced only on Monday after a poorly recorded video showed the pair behaving intimately at a restaurant, surprising even the WP leadership. Mr Perera and Ms Seah then admitted to the affair and resigned from the party.
In Mr Tan and Ms Cheng’s case, Mr Lee said he was first alerted to their relationship after the 2020 General Election. Both of them were counselled and it was hoped they would put things right, but they did not.
Mr Lee spoke to Mr Tan about the relationship again in February this year, during which the latter offered to resign. Mr Lee accepted the resignation and told Mr Tan to put a stop to the relationship while arrangements were made to take care of the residents of Kembangan-Chai Chee and Marine Parade, but the pair continued the relationship.
The extramarital affairs within both parties have resulted in some reputational costs for the WP and PAP, as those involved had been very competent and capable individuals.
The most concerning aspect is the impact on the families of those involved.
As the nation grapples with the implications of these events, it is crucial for both the WP and the PAP to introspect, recalibrate their strategies and chart a path to rebuild trust, foster ethical leadership and ensure a robust political landscape for Singapore's future.
Only by addressing these challenges head-on can the parties emerge stronger and continue their contributions to the nation's governance.
Dr Felix Tan is a political analyst at Nanyang Technological University. He is co-author of Unmasking Singapore’s 2020 General Elections: COVID-19 And The Evolving Political Landscape, (Singapore: World Scientific, 2021).