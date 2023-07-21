Commentary: Addressing gaps in representation and expectations of Singapore political leadership

SINGAPORE: The news on Wednesday (Jul 19) that Member of Parliament (MP) Leon Perera and Ms Nicole Seah resigned from the opposition Workers’ Party (WP), after having an extramarital affair, came hot on the heels of Monday’s announcement that MPs from the governing People’s Action Party (PAP) - former Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin and MP Cheng Li Hui - also resigned over an affair.

This is the latest in a series of tumultuous events in local politics. A week ago, Minister of Transport S Iswaran was arrested as part of a Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) probe.

This is also after the Jul 3 parliamentary sitting to address the rental of Ridout Road state properties by Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam and Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan. Suspicions of conflicts of interest and abuse of power were categorically dismissed after investigations by CPIB and a senior minister, a fact that distinguishes it from the rest but it was no less troubling when brewing from early May.

What is their cumulative impact on the political landscape? What can be said of our expectations of the quality of our leaders and political parties?

ISSUE OF REPRESENTATION AND VACANT PARLIAMENT SEATS

First is the matter of the impact of vacant parliamentary seats - five of them in the 93-seat parliament (three from PAP and two from WP) - raising the issue of adequate representation.