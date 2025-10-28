Commentary: Young workers aren’t chasing flexible work anymore – they want job security

SINGAPORE: For years, conversations about youth employment in Singapore have circled around the same buzzwords: flexible work, career advancement and work-life balance. These ideas appear in corporate brochures, HR seminars and even government dialogues.

But the reality is more layered. Young workers value flexibility and progression, but they prize financial security and job stability above all. And this is where employers often get them wrong.

A new study by the Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS), involving more than 1,000 youths and 250 employers, found that across life stages, youths consistently rank financial gain and job stability higher than flexible work or career advancement. Rather than flexibility, they are a generation seeking stability in uncertain times.

Take Rachel (not her real name), 24, a young professional in the infrastructure sector. She joined her organisation expecting to drive business partnerships. Instead, much of her time went to paperwork and fixing system inefficiencies. When she raised concerns about her workload, these were reframed as “development opportunities”.

“They called it exposure,” she says, “but it felt like busywork without real support.”

Her experience mirrors SUSS’ findings. Young workers are not dismissing progression – they value it – but only when pay, security and support are in place. Employers, however, often treat new titles or added responsibilities as incentives in themselves.

The result is frustration on one side and confusion on the other.