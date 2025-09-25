Commentary: The race to stack internships is hurting young people

SINGAPORE: “How many internships did you do?” That was one of the first questions a student from my alma mater asked me when we met at a recent book club.

When I replied, “Just one, in university,” his eyes widened.

He had already completed two internships even before starting his second year, and he still felt like he was falling behind.

This kind of pressure is increasingly common among young people in Singapore amid anxieties about employability.

In one respect, the pressure makes sense. As of June, just over half of this year’s fresh graduates were employed, according to the Ministry of Manpower’s (MOM) latest labour market report released on Sep 17. While it’s a slight improvement from 47.9 per cent for the previous cohort, the figures still point to a competitive job market and help explain the push to get ahead early.

The pressure also stems from the rat race starting earlier, too. A CNA report in July highlighted that even secondary school students are now stacking internships and corporate work experience, in hopes of gaining a competitive edge. Some are placed through schools, while others seek out roles on their own.

This rush to get a head start on careers reflects a belief that the earlier one enters the working world, the more internships they do, the better their chance for success will be.

But is that really the case?

INTERNSHIPS AREN’T THE ONLY WAY TO GROW

To be clear, I’m not against internships. I benefited from mine. In fact, I subscribe to the belief that, in the right context, even an unpaid internship can offer valuable experience.