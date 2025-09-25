Commentary: The race to stack internships is hurting young people
The push to take up internships at a young age pressures teens into working before they even know themselves, says CNA's Izza Haziqah.
SINGAPORE: “How many internships did you do?” That was one of the first questions a student from my alma mater asked me when we met at a recent book club.
When I replied, “Just one, in university,” his eyes widened.
He had already completed two internships even before starting his second year, and he still felt like he was falling behind.
This kind of pressure is increasingly common among young people in Singapore amid anxieties about employability.
In one respect, the pressure makes sense. As of June, just over half of this year’s fresh graduates were employed, according to the Ministry of Manpower’s (MOM) latest labour market report released on Sep 17. While it’s a slight improvement from 47.9 per cent for the previous cohort, the figures still point to a competitive job market and help explain the push to get ahead early.
The pressure also stems from the rat race starting earlier, too. A CNA report in July highlighted that even secondary school students are now stacking internships and corporate work experience, in hopes of gaining a competitive edge. Some are placed through schools, while others seek out roles on their own.
This rush to get a head start on careers reflects a belief that the earlier one enters the working world, the more internships they do, the better their chance for success will be.
But is that really the case?
INTERNSHIPS AREN’T THE ONLY WAY TO GROW
To be clear, I’m not against internships. I benefited from mine. In fact, I subscribe to the belief that, in the right context, even an unpaid internship can offer valuable experience.
Additionally, many fields, such as engineering, nursing, journalism and social work, require hands-on training – often found in internships – as part of professional preparation.
What I take issue with is the perception that doing as many internships as possible, especially from a young age, is the surest way to success.
It sends a message to young people that constant hustling equals achievement, that their self-worth lies in their productivity, and that the only life skills that matter are those that serve corporate goals.
One of the most common arguments I hear when I question this rush is that internships teach “essential life skills”. That’s why, the logic goes, young people should jump on the bandwagon of stacking internships as early they can.
I’m not convinced. Adaptability, resilience, teamwork and problem-solving don’t belong exclusively to the workplace. These qualities are shaped by a wide range of experiences.
When internships are valued above every other form of learning, it inadvertently creates a hierarchy of experiences.
Caring for a sick grandparent? Not as impressive. Volunteering at an orphanage? Good-hearted, but not “career-worthy”. Pursuing a hobby that requires discipline, dedication and patience? Fun and interesting, but not very practical.
All this is saying is that if something can’t be put on a CV under “Work Experience”, then it doesn’t count.
This is not only untrue, it’s also damaging. It undervalues the lessons learned in family, community and personal pursuits. Worse, young people who are unable to secure internships may feel left behind, as if their other commitments are inferior.
Part-time work, too, gets left out of this conversation.
Compared to a glamorous internship at a multinational company, part-time jobs usually lack prestige. Yet, teens who balance school with roles in industries like food and beverage or retail also learn good work ethic, punctuality and responsibility.
And let’s be honest – not all internships are incubators for learning. Some are glorified coffee runs or barely more than admin support.
SUCCESS SHOULDN’T ONLY MEAN BEING JOB-READY
If the first argument for stacking internships is that they build life skills, the second is that they are a stepping stone to success.
But what do we really mean by “success”?
In Singapore, success is often tied to professional achievement and earning power. Internships, especially with big-name firms, are therefore seen as proof that one is on the “right” track.
Of course, a good, reputable job can mean financial security and stability, the ability to support yourself and your loved ones, and a sense of personal achievement. These are undeniably important in anyone’s life.
But if we’re serious about embracing diverse pathways, which Prime Minister Lawrence Wong spoke of in his National Day Rally speech last month and again in parliament on Wednesday (Sep 24), then we need to question the assumptions that define success.
A society’s strength comes from variety and diversity, not just in who we are, but in the paths we take. If we tie our worth so closely to chasing internships, we risk sidelining the innovators, artists, caregivers, thinkers and more among us.
GLORIFYING INTERNSHIPS CAN CREATE OTHER PROBLEMS
Finally, we need to ask: What do we stand to lose when internships are put on a pedestal and pursued in excess?
For one, the playing field is not level.
Access to coveted internships can depend on a range of factors, including guidance from teachers, school resources and the awareness of such opportunities. If internships are seen as the golden ticket to good jobs, students without such networks or support – even if equally or more talented – may face hurdles, deepening inequality long before they even graduate.
Then there’s burnout. Many working adults today already buckle under long hours and stress. If teenagers start absorbing the pressures of deadlines, performance reviews and even office politics so early on, they risk burning out before they’ve even figured out who they are.
And perhaps the most invisible loss is what gets crowded out.
Being a teenager already involves a balancing act of shifting hormones, friendship dramas, first heartbreaks, family expectations and mountains of schoolwork.
Add the push for more internships, and what gets squeezed out is the space to simply grow and be. One’s youth should be the time for them to experiment, make mistakes, even drift a little and pursue passions with no economic or market pressure.
Internships do bring value, and I would encourage many, if not all, students to go through one – but in moderation and at the right age or stage.
A culture that glorifies too many internships from a young age trains young people to sprint before they’ve learned to walk, and to run in a single direction, whether or not it’s where they truly want to go.
Izza Haziqah Abdul Rahman is a journalist at CNA Lifestyle and CNA Women.