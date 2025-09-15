With few job offers, some fresh graduates are eyeing traineeships — but with caution

SINGAPORE: After applying to more than 150 jobs, AN, a 24-year-old computer science graduate, found herself in a dilemma familiar to many fresh graduates – hold out for a stable job, or consider an internship that pays less but promises a few months of industry experience.

With no offers in hand despite months of effort, she took on a part-time data role paying S$1,000 (US$780) a month while continuing to apply. After half a year of searching, she landed a full-time software developer job in September.

Nevertheless, the lengthy hunt for employment was a demoralising experience, said Ms N, who wanted to be identified by her initials only.

After a three-and-a-half-year slog earning a computer science degree at the Singapore Institute of Management, she was expecting good prospects upon graduation.

“As a fresh grad, you have all these ideas of like, I can’t wait to start my first job and do really well, and have all these things to show for myself,” she said.

“But no, you can’t even do that. The only comforting factor is that I know many, many people are going through the same thing as me.”

So when the new government-sponsored graduate industry traineeships, also known as GRIT, was announced in August, she had mixed feelings about the programme.

From October, the traineeship scheme will offer fresh graduates up to 800 traineeships in the private and public sectors.

It is an initiative of the Singapore Economic Resilience Taskforce that was set up in April to help businesses and workers deal with the impact of the United States’ tariffs.

These traineeships will last from three to six months and pay a monthly allowance of S$1,800 to S$2,400, with 70 per cent co-funded by the government.

The scheme aims to help fresh graduates transition into full-time employment by allowing them the opportunity to gain experience and skills that future employers are seeking.

But not all jobseekers who CNA spoke to were certain which path to take.

If the option for traineeships had been available during Ms N’s six-month job search, she might not have applied.

“This is a long time without a proper income,” she said, pointing out the allowance is below a typical starting salary. She also felt the scheme would benefit from a “clear pathway to full-time conversion”.

“If companies hosting traineeships were required or encouraged to consider trainees for permanent roles, at least this would give fresh grads more confidence that they’re not just stuck in a cycle of temporary stints, making it more of a step towards stable employment.”