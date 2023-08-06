For super interns in tech, the hustle starts early and comes at a cost

SINGAPORE: In her second year of university, communications and new media undergraduate Nicole Ong started to take on an internship, part-time gigs and freelance work on top of school.

A typical day would start with classes at the National University of Singapore (NUS), interspersed by work projects or meetings during breaks, then rushing down to the international school where she taught robotics part-time.

After dinner, the aspiring user interface/user experience (UI/UX) designer would sometimes squeeze in an extra-curricular activity, then continue working late into the night.

To save time so she could get more done, she would stay in her university hall over the weekend instead of travelling back home. Her loved ones and her studies took a backseat.

“I knew something had to give, so it was time with family and friends and academics,” said Ms Ong, 24. She hung out less socially, and “school was like, ah just get it done”.

That was early last year. She remembers it as the semester when she lost many friends, and when her skin would break out in rashes from the stress of trying to do it all.

Getting work experience while studying is not new. In fact, it’s a graduation requirement for many computer science or equivalent degrees, including at NUS, Nanyang Technological University (NTU) and Singapore Management University.

But CNA’s interviews point to a growing trend of students who hope to work in the technology sector taking on multiple internships above and beyond what is required.

The pressure starts early, and these internships are often done at the expense of school as students put academics on the back burner in favour of industry experience.