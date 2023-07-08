IN FOCUS: Do Singapore students get enough rest during school holidays?

SINGAPORE: During the recent June school holidays, it was not all fun and games for Secondary 3 student Chua Lee-Ann.

She had math exercises, a chemistry worksheet, a Chinese composition and other online homework to complete.

“I felt stressed (about) this amount of homework, as even when I was travelling overseas I had to worry about whether I had enough time to complete my homework,” she said.

Her family was away from Singapore for about one-and-a-half weeks during the June holidays, and Lee-Ann could not complete some school assignments until after they were due.

“My teachers were quite angry because I had the whole month to do it,” she said.

Catholic Junior College student Chloe Wong, 17, remembers rushing through a lot of homework the week before school started when she was in secondary school.

This year, she did not get any holiday homework. But there was a catch – her mid-year exams were right after the holidays ended.

“I think they didn’t want to put pressure on us to have to do homework (too) so they just gave us a few revision packages which weren’t compulsory,” she said.

Chloe tried to revise an hour a day but said she found it annoying that she had to spend her holidays preparing for exams.

“On regular school days, I already spend so much time doing work, and even during weekends, I’m just trying to catch up on lectures. So I don’t have much time to relax and hang out with my friends.

“Holidays are supposed to be for me to rest but there are exams I have to deal with the moment I get back, so I get even more stressed,” she said.

Between extra classes, homework and exams looming at the start of the new term, how restful are holidays for students in Singapore?

WHY TERM BREAKS ARE IMPORTANT

It is easy to understand why students would want time to play and have fun, but experts explained that having a good break is actually important for children and youth.

“School holidays play a crucial role in balancing a child's education and personal growth,” said Ms Tan Su-Lynn, senior educational psychologist at Promises Healthcare.

“They provide essential opportunities for rest, relaxation, exploration and family bonding, all of which contribute to a child's holistic development. The purpose of school holidays for children is to provide them with a break from their regular academic routines,” she said.