Commentary: Turns out the stress of not having mid-year papers leads to mock exams

SINGAPORE: For the first time, no primary and secondary school student took a mid-year examination this year - not even those in Primary 6 and Secondary 4 who are due for national examinations in the coming months. My elder sons, in Secondary 1 and Primary 5, rejoiced that they only had formative weighted assessments instead.

I indulged in the reprieve, but dreaded term four when we’d have to face a final examination with almost 70 per cent weightage. Rather than proportioned battles each quarter, we would have to gear up for one major war come November.

So it was not too startling to read that students and parents have been turning to tuition centres for mock exams. Two centres interviewed by local media said they each had about 300 students signed up for their mock exams.

Significant changes to the Singapore education landscape have been made over recent years, in an effort to reduce overemphasis on academics and the resultant stress. Besides notable moves like the new Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) scoring system and full subject-based banding in secondary schools, another major change has been the removal of mid-year examinations.

Surely signing up for exams in tuition centres goes against the spirit of these changes? After all, why scrap school exams only to replace them with stress by another name?