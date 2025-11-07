Commentary: How Zohran Mamdani’s ‘talent for listening’ won over voters in New York mayoral election

NEWCASTLE, England: Zohran Mamdani, a 34-year-old democratic socialist, has been elected as New York City’s mayor. He became the first New York mayoral candidate to win more than 1 million votes since 1969, and looks set to secure over 50 per cent of the total vote.

With almost all of the votes counted, independent candidate Andrew Cuomo seems to have been backed by 41.6 per cent of voters. Republican Curtis Sliwa has secured just 7 per cent.

Mamdani, who has become New York City’s first Muslim mayor, swept to victory on what was characterised as a radical left-wing platform. He has promised to tax millionaires more in order to fund free buses and childcare for all.

He has also vowed to honour an International Criminal Court arrest warrant for the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over alleged war crimes in Gaza if he visits New York. The Israeli foreign ministry has previously called Mamdani a “mouthpiece for Hamas propaganda”.

How did a figure on the far left of American politics, who is also a staunch critic of Israel, win in a city that is full of millionaires and home to a sizeable Jewish population?