Chagee outlet in Fujian suspended after viral videos show employee preparing drink with bare hands

Chinese milk tea chain Chagee has suspended an outlet in Fujian, China, and fired an employee after videos of the same worker preparing a drink with her bare hands went viral, the company said in a statement on its Weibo account on Tuesday (Jan 6),

In videos circulating online, the masked employee, wearing a Chagee uniform, is seen handling drink ingredients without gloves, stirring the drink with her bare hands and pouring tea over her hands into the cup.

She is also seen scooping ingredients that had fallen onto the countertop back into the drink before stirring it again.

In its Jan 6 statement, Chagee said the incident took place at its outlet in Longwen Baolong Plaza in Zhangzhou, Fujian, China.

Following internal investigations and a review of surveillance footage, the company said the employee had filmed the video in an attempt to generate online traffic, claiming it was an effort to make "Indian-style milk tea".

Chagee added that the employee had made the drink using leftover ingredients shortly before closing time.

Surveillance footage also showed that the drink was disposed of immediately after filming and was not sold, the company said.

The outlet has since undergone cleaning and disinfection, it added.