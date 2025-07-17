Appeal for 12 Hong Kong activists concludes amid unfair trial claims

HONG KONG: An appeal hearing for 12 activists convicted of subversion under Hong Kong's national security law ended earlier than expected on Thursday (Jul 17), with two defence lawyers arguing that their clients had not received a fair trial.

The appeal stems from the "47 democrats" case, named for the number of activists who were arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit subversion in 2021.

45 of the defendants were jailed last year for holding an unofficial primary election in July 2020, soon after Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law in response to protests the year before.

Their sentences ranged between four to 10 years. Two were acquitted, while 12 appealed the conviction on July 14.

Judge Jeremy Poon said on Thursday that the judgment would be made within nine months given the case's complexity. After that, it would still be possible to seek an appeal to Hong Kong's highest court.

Government prosecutor Andy Lo said on Thursday that the case involved "an unprecedented conspiracy".

Erik Shum, representing former lawmakers Helena Wong and Lam Cheuk-ting, said "the court sentencing process was wrong in principle, and hence the ultimate sentence was incorrect and it should be toned down". Wong was sentenced to 6 years and 6 months while Lam was sentenced to 6 years and nine months.

During the four-day hearing, two defence lawyers argued on Wednesday that the three judges who presided over the earlier trial had frequently interrupted some defendants during cross-examination.

"The trial court was interventionist from very early on," said Robert Pang, a lawyer for unionist Winnie Yu. He said that the court repeatedly disallowed questions on grounds of irrelevance.

Lawyer Steven Kwan said his client, activist Owen Chow did not receive a fair trial as "his evidence was disbelieved very early on". He also said the judges posed 45 per cent of all the questions put to Chow, who was later sentenced to 7 years and 9 months.