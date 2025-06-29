One of Hong Kong's last pro-democracy groups disbands amid national security crackdown

HONG KONG: Hong Kong pro-democracy political party League of Social Democrats announced on Sunday (Jun 29) it had disbanded due to immense political pressure, the latest casualty in a years-long crackdown that has already quieted much of the city’s once-vocal opposition.

Following massive anti-government protests in 2019, many leading activists were prosecuted or jailed under a 2020 national security law imposed by Beijing. Dozens of civil society groups dissolved. Media outlets critical of the government shuttered.

The League of Social Democrats (LSD) was the only pro-democracy party that still staged small street protests from time to time and held street booth activities to carry on its advocacy despite the risks.

The LSD becomes the third major opposition party to shut down in Hong Kong in the past two years, Reuters reported.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Its chairperson, Chan Po-ying, said the disbandment decision was made after careful deliberation, especially taking into account the consequences to its members and comrades. Chan refused to elaborate on the pressure but said she was proud to say that the party had still contributed to the city's pro-democracy movement in these few years.

“We have stayed true to our original aspirations and haven't let down the trust placed in us by those who went to prison," she said. “While we are now forced to disband and feel an ache in our conscience, we have no other choice,” she said.

PROTESTS BECAME RARE UNDER BEIJING'S GRIP

Hong Kong, a former British colony, will mark the 28th anniversary of returning to Chinese rule on Jul 1. The city used to hold annual protests on that day and other various demonstrations demanding better policies.

But those were ceased after most organising groups were disbanded and the leading activists were jailed. Critics say the drastic political changes under the security law reflect that the freedoms Beijing promised to keep intact in 1997 are shrinking.