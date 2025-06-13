Beijing, Hong Kong national security authorities launch first publicly known joint operation

HONG KONG: China's national security authorities in Hong Kong and the city's police launched their first publicly known joint operation, raiding the homes of six people on suspicion of colluding with foreign forces to endanger national security.

The police’s statement on late Thursday (Jun 12) did not disclose the identity of the six people suspected of breaking the 2020 Beijing-imposed national security law between November 2020 and June 2024.

Beyond their homes, officers searched the office of the organisation involved and seized exhibits such as bank documents and devices for further investigation, according to the statement. The six people were required to surrender their travel documents.

Beijing's national security arm in Hong Kong had also requested assistance from the city’s national security police, including in arranging interviews with the people in the case, the police said. But the local force did not elaborate on details of their accusations and which organisation it was, saying the investigation was still underway.

Since the 2020 security law took effect, many leading activists have been prosecuted or jailed for national security offences.

Last week, prominent young activist Joshua Wong, who was already convicted and sentenced over a subversion case last year, was charged for the second time under the law. He faces up to life in prison over the fresh charge of conspiracy to collude with foreign forces to endanger national security.