Boeing resumes China deliveries with 787-9 jet to Juneyao Airlines: Report

BEIJING: Boeing delivered a new 787-9 aircraft to China's Juneyao Airlines on Saturday (Jun 14), Chinese media outlet Yicai reported, as trade tensions between Beijing and Washington ease.

The delivery comes two days after a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner with 242 people on board crashed in a fireball shortly after take-off in western India.

Boeing and Juneyao Airlines did not immediately reply to Reuters requests for comment on the Yicai report.

The US aerospace giant had suspended new aircraft deliveries to China in April as President Donald Trump's tariff war escalated between the world's two largest economies.

Boeing said at the end of May that deliveries would resume this month after the tariffs were temporarily scaled back for 90 days.