EV maker BYD recalls more than 180,000 cars in China over brake pedal risk

BEIJING: China's market regulator said on Friday (Sep 18) that electric vehicle maker BYD will immediately recall more than 180,000 cars in the country to resolve a manufacturing defect affecting a brake pedal component.

The exercise covers 183,211 Qin and Tang series vehicles produced between 2014 and 2022, as the defect in a batch of brake pedal stopper pads puts them at risk of cracking or detaching over time.

In extreme cases, this could cause brake lights to stay on even if the pedal is not pressed, potentially misleading other road users and creating a safety risk, the State Administration for Market Regulation said.

In its regulatory filing, BYD said it would replace the affected component free of charge through authorised dealers.

Separately, Chinese EV maker Nio is recalling 686 Firefly-branded electric vehicles over a manufacturing defect in a steering system component, the market regulator said.

In extreme cases, the defect causes a loss of power steering assistance, it added. The company will inspect affected vehicles and replace the faulty wiring harness free of charge.