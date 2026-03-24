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Cathay Pacific extends Dubai, Riyadh flight suspensions to May 31
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East Asia

Cathay Pacific extends Dubai, Riyadh flight suspensions to May 31

Cathay Pacific extends Dubai, Riyadh flight suspensions to May 31

Logos of Cathay Pacific are seen at Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong on Aug 7, 2024. (File photo: Reuters/Tyrone Siu)

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24 Mar 2026 05:13PM (Updated: 24 Mar 2026 05:18PM)
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HONG KONG: Hong Kong carrier Cathay Pacific said on Tuesday (Mar 24) it has extended its flight suspensions to and from Dubai and Riyadh by a month until May 31 because of the war in the Middle East.

The Asian aviation giant said in two separate statements that all Cathay Pacific flights to and from Riyadh and Dubai had been cancelled up to and including May 31, 2026, "in view of the ongoing situation in the Middle East".

The firm said customers affected by the changes had been advised and that it was "monitoring the situation closely and will remain agile".

Cathay said customers looking to change their flights to and from the Middle East would not face rebooking, rerouting or refund charges.

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The carrier axed all flights to Dubai and Riyadh in March and April after the war in the Middle East broke out with US and Israeli strikes on Iran on Feb 28.

Cathay also announced on Tuesday that it will operate extra flights between Hong Kong and Paris and Zurich "to cater for an upsurge in market demand for Europe".

It also added routes to London this month, and said it had noted a "general increase" in demand from other regions due to travellers looking for alternatives to routes that rely heavily on Middle Eastern hubs.

Cathay also doubled fuel surcharges this month for most of its routes, with oil prices surging because of the war.

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Source: CNA

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