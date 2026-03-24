Iran denies talks with US after Trump postpones strikes on power grid

WASHINGTON: Iran denied on Monday (Mar 23) that it had engaged in negotiations with the United States, after President Donald Trump postponed a threat to bomb Iran's power grid because of what he described as productive talks with unidentified Iranian officials.

A European official said that while there had been no direct negotiations between the two nations, Egypt, Pakistan and Gulf states were relaying messages. A Pakistani official and a second source told Reuters that direct talks on ending the war could be held in Islamabad as soon as this week.

Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform that the US and Iran had held "very good and productive" conversations about a "complete and total resolution of hostilities in the Middle East".

As a result, he said, he was postponing for five days a plan to hit Iran's energy grid. His announcement sent share prices higher and oil prices sharply lower to below US$100 a barrel, a sudden reversal to a market swoon caused by his weekend threats and Iran's vows to respond.

Trump later told reporters his special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner, who had been negotiating with Iran before the war, had held discussions with a top Iranian official into the evening on Sunday and would continue on Monday.

"We have had very, very strong talks. We'll see where they lead. We have major points of agreement, I would say, almost all points of agreement," he told reporters before departing Florida for Memphis.

In Memphis, he said Washington had been negotiating with Iran "for a long time, and this time they mean business", adding: "I think it could very well end up being a good deal for everybody."

He did not identify the Iranian official in touch with Witkoff and Kushner, but said: "We're dealing with the man who I believe is the most respected and the leader."

An Israeli official and two other sources familiar with the matter said the interlocutor on the Iranian side was Iran's powerful parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf.

"FAKE NEWS", SAYS IRAN PARLIAMENT SPEAKER

Qalibaf said on X that there had been no such talks with the United States, and ridiculed the suggestion as an attempt to rig financial markets.

"No negotiations have been held with the US, and fake news is used to manipulate the financial and oil markets and escape the quagmire in which the US and Israel are trapped," he wrote.

"Iranian people demand complete and remorseful punishment of the aggressors. All Iranian officials stand firmly behind their supreme leader and people until this goal is achieved."

Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) said they were launching fresh attacks on US targets, and described Trump's words as "psychological operations" that were "worn out" and had no impact on Tehran's fight.