Commentary: Overconfidence is how wars are lost – a lesson the US has ignored

DISMISSED CONCERNS

Before the conflict involving Iran, Israel and America escalated, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright dismissed concerns about oil market disruption, noting that prices had barely moved during the 12-day war in June 2025 between Israel and Iran. Other senior officials agreed.

What followed was significant: Iranian-aimed missile and drone barrages against US bases, Arab capitals and Israeli population centres. Then Iran effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly 20 per cent of the world’s oil supply passes daily − not with a naval blockade, not with mines or massed anti-ship missiles, but with cheap drones.

A few strikes in the vicinity of the strait were enough. Insurers and shipping companies decided the transit was unsafe. Tanker traffic dropped to zero, although the occasional ship has made it through recently. Analysts are calling it the biggest energy crisis since the 1970s oil embargo.

Iran’s new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has since vowed to keep the strait closed. US Senator Chris Murphy, a Connecticut Democrat, reported after a closed-door briefing that the administration had no plan for the strait and did not know how to get it safely back open.

With no embassy in Tehran since 1979, the US relies heavily for intelligence on CIA networks of questionable quality and Israeli assets who have their own country’s interests in mind. So the US did not anticipate that Iran had rebuilt and dispersed significant military capacity since June 2025, nor that it would strike neighbours across the region, including Azerbaijan, widening the conflict well beyond the Persian Gulf.

The war has since reached the Indian Ocean, where a US submarine sank an Iranian frigate 4,000km from the theatre of war, off the coast of Sri Lanka – just days after the ship had participated in Indian navy exercises alongside 74 nations, including the US.