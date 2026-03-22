Trump says US considering 'winding down' Iran war as Tehran fires long-range missiles

DUBAI: Israel said on Saturday (Mar 21) that Iranian forces had for the first time fired long‑range missiles, expanding the risk of attacks beyond the Middle East, even as US President Donald Trump said Washington was considering “winding down” its military operation against Iran.

Iran launched two 4,000 km-range ballistic missiles at the US-UK ‌military base Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean, Israeli military chief Eyal Zamir said.

"These missiles are not intended to strike Israel. Their range reaches European capitals - Berlin, Paris, and Rome are all within direct threat range," Zamir said in a statement.

The Israeli military said it was the "first time" Iran had used long‑range missiles in the conflict, marking its first expansion beyond the Middle East since the United States and Israel began attacking Iran on Feb 28.

A source at Britain's defence ministry said the attack had occurred before the government gave specific authorisation on Friday for the US to use British military bases to carry out strikes on Iranian missile sites.

In a social media post, Trump said the US was close to meeting its goals but insisted that other countries should take the lead in policing the Strait of Hormuz, the shipping lane whose near-closure threatens a global energy shock.

"We are getting very close to meeting our objectives as we consider winding down our great Military efforts in the Middle East with respect to the Terrorist Regime of Iran," Trump said on Truth Social.

"The Hormuz Strait will have to be guarded and policed, as necessary, by other Nations who use it - The United States does not!" he added. "If asked, we will help these Countries in their Hormuz efforts, but it shouldn’t be necessary once Iran’s threat is eradicated."

Trump and his administration have sent mixed messages about US goals throughout the war, now entering its fourth week, leaving traditional US allies struggling to respond.

Trump has suggested the war could wind down as the Iranian threat was being eliminated, while at the same time US Marines and heavy landing craft head to the region.

More than 2,000 people have been killed in Iran since the US and Israel attacked on Feb 28, while American voters appear increasingly concerned at signs the war could expand.

Energy price shocks are fuelling inflation, hitting consumers and businesses hard - a major political liability for Trump as he seeks to justify the war to the US public before November elections in which he could lose control of Congress.

Trump had also accused NATO allies of cowardice over their reluctance to help open the strait. Some allies have said they will consider it, but most say they are reluctant to join a war that Trump started without consulting them.