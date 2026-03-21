Trump says considering 'winding down' Iran war but rules out ceasefire

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said Friday (Mar 20) he was considering "winding down" military operations against Iran but was not seeking a ceasefire with the Islamic Republic.

Fresh blasts hit Tehran on Friday and Israel accused Iran of attacking holy sites in Jerusalem after a strike left a crater in the Old City near the Al-Aqsa Mosque, Western Wall and Church of the Holy Sepulchre.

On Wall Street, stocks ended sharply lower after oil prices shot up on fears that lengthy supply disruptions could lead to a global economic downturn.

All three major indices were firmly in the red, with the broad-based S&P 500 down 1.5 per cent and the price of Brent crude, the international benchmark, rising 3.3 per cent to US$112.19 per barrel.

Türkiye lashed out at Israel meanwhile for striking Syrian army camps in southern Syria, calling it a "dangerous escalation" and urging the international community to intervene.

Syria has so far avoided being dragged into the regional war that began on Feb 28 when Israel and the United States began striking Iran, which has hit back by firing ballistic missiles and drones at countries across the region.

Lebanon has also been targeted by Israeli airstrikes against Iranian ally Hezbollah which have left more than 1,000 people dead according to the Lebanese health ministry.