CNA Explains: Why the strike on Iran’s South Pars gas field risks a global energy shock

SINGAPORE: An offshore natural gas field has become the latest flashpoint in the conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran.

Israel struck Iranian gas facilities linked to the South Pars gas field on Wednesday (Mar 18), marking a significant escalation and drawing criticism from neighbouring Gulf states.

Even US President Donald Trump sought to distance Washington from the attack.

CNA looks at Israel's decision to strike the gas field, as well as its implications for the war and global energy prices.

What is the South Pars gas field?

South Pars is the Iranian side of the world’s largest offshore natural gas field.

Located in the Persian Gulf, the reservoir is shared by Iran and Qatar. It holds an estimated 51 trillion cubic metres of usable gas - enough to supply the world’s needs for 13 years.