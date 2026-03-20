Commentary: Iran war is about to escalate with no exit in sight

SINGAPORE: The United States and Israel’s war on Iran is about to escalate with no exit strategy in sight.

This week, Israel killed three senior Iranian officials: security chief Ali Larijani, military commander Gholamreza Soleimani and intelligence minister Esmail Khatib. Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said that the military is authorised to kill any senior official they can locate.

Several factors are pushing the combatants toward escalation. US President Donald Trump cannot credibly declare victory and an end to the war as long as Iran controls passage through the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

Israel signalled its intent to emasculate Iran militarily and economically for years to come with the assassination of top officials and an attack on the South Pars Gas field.

Iran, determined to prolong the war in the belief that it has the longest breath and ability to absorb body blows, has vowed to retaliate for Israeli actions in ways that will ramp up hostilities.