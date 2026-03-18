Iran rejects de-escalation as Israel kills Iranian security chief Ali Larijani

DUBAI: Iran's security chief Ali Larijani was killed by Israel, Tehran confirmed on Tuesday (Mar 17), the most senior figure targeted since the US-Israeli war's first day, while a senior Iranian official said Iran's new supreme leader rejected de-escalation offers conveyed by intermediary countries.

Larijani was widely viewed as one of Iran's most powerful figures and a confidant of slain Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his son and successor, Mojtaba. The security chief had a reputation for pragmatic relations with other factions in the ruling system and foreign diplomats.

His death was confirmed by Iran's Supreme National Security Council, which Larijani led as secretary. Larijani's son and his deputy, Alireza Bayat, were also killed in Israel's attack on Monday night, the council said.

The targeted killings came more than three weeks into the US-Israeli war on Iran, which has quickly become a regional conflict that shows no signs of de-escalation.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly castigated allied countries in recent days for their cool response to his requests for military help to restore the passage of oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz.

Mojtaba Khamenei, Iran's new supreme leader, rejected proposals conveyed to Iran's Foreign Ministry for "reducing tensions or ceasefire with the United States", according to a senior Iranian official who asked not to be identified.

Khamenei, attending his first foreign-policy meeting since his appointment, said it was not "the right time for peace until the United States and Israel are brought to their knees, accept defeat, and pay compensation", according to the official.

The official did not clarify whether the younger Khamenei, who has not yet appeared in photos or on TV since being named last week to replace his slain father, had attended the meeting in person or remotely.

The Strait of Hormuz, a transit point for a fifth of the global oil trade, remains largely closed as Iran threatens to attack tankers linked to the US and Israel. Oil prices have soared.