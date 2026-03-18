Israel says it killed Iran's intelligence minister Esmail Khatib

JERUSALEM: Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said on Wednesday (May 18) that the country's forces had killed Iran's Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib, adding that the military was authorised to kill any high-ranking Iranian official in its sights without seeking further approval.

"Last night Iran's Intelligence Minister Khatib was also eliminated," Katz said in a statement.

The killing of Khatib comes soon after Israel killed Iran's powerful security chief Ali Larijani, and another powerful figure, Gholamreza Soleimani, head of the Basij paramilitary force.

The US State Department offered a US$10 million reward on Friday for information about Iran's new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei and other top officials, including Khatib.

"The intensity of the strikes in Iran is moving up a notch. We are in the midst of a decisive stretch," Katz said.