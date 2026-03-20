US to deploy thousands of additional troops to the Middle East, officials say
One official said the troops were departing the United States' West Coast about three weeks ahead of schedule.
WASHINGTON: The United States military is deploying thousands of additional Marines and sailors to the Middle East, three US officials told Reuters on Friday (Mar 20), as the US-Israeli war on Iran reached the three-week mark.
No decision had been made to send troops into Iran itself, the officials told Reuters, but they will build up the capacity for future operations in the region.
The deployments of the USS Boxer, along with its Marine Expeditionary Unit and accompanying warship, come as Reuters reported that President Donald Trump's administration was considering deploying thousands of US troops to reinforce its operation in the Middle East.
Trump told reporters on Thursday that he was not putting troops "anywhere", but that if he was going to, he would not tell journalists.
The sources, who were speaking on the condition of anonymity, did not say what the role of the additional troops would be.
But one of the officials said the troops were departing the West Coast of the US about three weeks ahead of schedule.
The White House and Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The additional deployments will add to the 50,000 US troops already in the Middle East and would bring two Marine Expeditionary Units to the region.
The units, usually comprised of 2,500 Marines, can be used for a number of reasons, including carrying out strikes using the aircraft on board the ships, or being deployed on land.
Sources had previously said the US military was preparing for possible next steps in its campaign against Iran, which began on Feb 28.
Those options, Reuters has reported, include securing the Strait of Hormuz, potentially by deploying US forces to Iran's shoreline.
The Trump administration has also discussed options to send ground forces to Iran's Kharg Island, the hub for 90 per cent of Iran's oil exports, Reuters has reported.
Any use of US ground troops - even for a limited mission - could pose significant political risks for Trump, given low support among the American public for the Iran campaign and Trump's own pre-election promises to avoid entangling the US in new Middle East conflicts.
A Reuters/Ipsos poll that closed on Thursday found that some 65 per cent of Americans believe Trump will order troops into a large-scale ground war in Iran and just 7 per cent support that idea.