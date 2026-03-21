Iran ready to let Japanese vessels transit Hormuz: Report

TOKYO: Iran is ready to let Japanese-related vessels pass through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery for global oil supplies, Kyodo news reported, citing Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi.

Tehran has started talks with Tokyo, including with Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, about possibly opening the strait, Araqchi told the Japanese news agency in a phone interview on Friday (Mar 20).

Japan's foreign and trade ministries and the Prime Minister's Office did not pick up calls from Reuters on Saturday seeking comment on the report.

"Iran is, of course, ready to support the passing of Japan-related vessels through the Strait of Hormuz", if Japan seeks the reopening of the strait, Araqchi told Kyodo.

Japan gets around 90 per cent of its oil shipments via the strait, which Tehran has largely closed during the United States-Israeli war on Iran.

A spike in global oil prices sparked by the war, which entered its fourth week on Saturday, has prompted Japan and other countries to release oil from their reserves.