Japan PM placates Trump on Iran, but faces Pearl Harbor surprise

WORLD WAR II

But diplomacy is rarely simple with Trump.



And he proved so again when he was asked by a Japanese reporter why allies weren't included in talks about the Iran strikes before they happened.



"Who knows better about surprise than Japan? Why didn't you tell me about Pearl Harbour?"



Takaichi sat back a little in her chair and her eyes widened as Trump mentioned Tokyo's December 7, 1941 attack on the US Pacific fleet in Hawaii, which prompted the United States to enter World War II.



The Japanese premier meanwhile appeared to be keen to make the most of her time with the US president, which will also include a dinner.



She was twice seen ostentatiously looking at her watch as the press conference in the Oval Office neared its end.