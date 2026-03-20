Sinking of Iran warship: 5 questions on US strike and whether Southeast Asia should be concerned

KUALA LUMPUR: The United States' sinking of a "prize" Iran warship off the coast of Sri Lanka suggests tankers carrying sanctioned Iranian oil that sail through busy Southeast Asian waters may not be safe either, analysts say.

While Iranian warships do not make frequent visits to the region, actors looking to disrupt Iran's income sources could target and destroy this "shadow fleet" of tankers instead, potentially creating environmental disasters and tension with coastal states in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the experts add.

For instance, the US could target commercial tankers in a military operation if Washington declares they are not being used for commercial purposes but are believed to be serving Iran’s military aims instead.

CNA reported last December that wars in Ukraine and the Middle East have pushed more of these shadow fleets of tankers into the region, according to observers. These ships carry oil from sanctioned Iran, Russia and Venezuela and transfer cargoes in the Singapore Strait to avoid detection.

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They often use stolen identities and other tactics to hide their activities and evade scrutiny. Some may repaint their hulls, change flags and adopt new names to imitate legitimate ships and blend into surrounding traffic.

In 2023, Indonesia seized an Iranian-flagged supertanker suspected of being involved in the illegal transshipment of crude oil, after it spoofed its automatic identification system to show its position was in the Red Sea instead of in Indonesia’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

According to experts, the US could also lawfully target Iran-linked merchant ships far beyond the Middle East combat theatre, if it can prove these vessels were being used for military purposes.