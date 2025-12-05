More ‘shadow fleet’ vessels carrying sanctioned cargo spotted in waters off Singapore, raising safety concerns

STRATEGICALLY VITAL WATERWAY

The Singapore Strait is a vital artery for global maritime trade. More than 80,000 vessels pass through it each year, carrying about one-third of the world’s traded goods.

While little may seem unusual on the surface, shipspotters like Remy Osman have noticed a rising number of these dark fleet vessels.

“When I started the hobby, there were almost none that I saw. But then, particularly in the past year or two, I see them almost every single day,” he said.

“That's because, since the Ukraine war started, and then (with) everything that's happening with Iran and the Middle East, there are many more ships which have been sanctioned for taking oil from these countries and exporting them.”

Mr Remy told CNA that such ships typically change their flags frequently, falsify their registration details and sometimes switch off their tracking systems to keep sanctioned cargo flowing.

Shadow fleet tankers pass Singapore almost daily, typically heading to international waters in the South China Sea, east of Malaysia.

There, they conduct risky ship-to-ship transfers of oil and other goods – often at night and with minimal oversight.

To avoid detection, many spoof their locations to appear off Singapore while operating far away.

They also hide behind flags of convenience, turning to registries with looser oversight, making enforcement harder and insurance arrangements even murkier.

“They're now being registered in landlocked countries or tiny countries that have no capacity whatsoever to regulate them, and they have no interest in regulating them,” said Emeritus Professor Robert Beckman, head of the ocean law and policy programme at the National University of Singapore’s Centre for International Law.

“They're simply doing it to make money," he told CNA’s Singapore Tonight programme.