From teahouses to tournaments: Inside Chengdu’s transformation into a global events hub

CHENGDU, Sichuan: It was nearly dawn and Chengdu’s streets were already stirring.

Along Chunxi Road, a historic pedestrian street in the heart of the city, hundreds of people dressed in jerseys, some clutching dolls and other merchandise - waited beneath a gleaming 10-metre-tall silver trophy cup that hung from a rooftop above.

These were fans of the multi-player game League of Legends (LoL), queuing to redeem free merchandise for this year’s world championship finals.

Billed as the “World Cup of esports”, the event, held on Nov 9, drew thousands of gaming fans from around the world.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Tickets were priced between 688 yuan and 1,788 yuan (US$95 to US$245) and sold out almost instantly, organisers said.

By 11 am, all official limited-edition items had been claimed, they added.

Local police also stepped in to control the growing crowds.