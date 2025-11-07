China makes trillion-yuan bet on sports to power economic growth

SHENZHEN: In subtropical Shenzhen, hundreds of visitors ski down artificial slopes at the massive Qianhai Snow World, which is kept at a year-round temperature of -6°C.

At 100,000 sq m – about the size of 15 football fields – the world’s largest indoor ski centre is the southern Chinese city’s latest attempt to reinvent itself as a tourism destination.

The facility, which costs about US$4.2 million, features five professional slopes, ski lifts and snow play zones.

It even attracts visitors from neighbouring Hong Kong and Macau. For some, it is a novelty.

“You can drive to this (ski arena) in Shenzhen and it's quite fast, taking about an hour,” said one Hong Kong customer, who was visiting during the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday.

For the Chinese government, the facility is more than a mere tourist attraction. It is part of a national push towards sports excellence and the potential to power the country’s economy on a global stage.

Casual skiers aside, the centre is built to host international competitions. The venue will soon be connected to a hotel, an indoor diving pool and a cycling track, creating an “active lifestyle” complex.