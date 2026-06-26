Small aircraft crashes into Beijing's tallest building, eyewitnesses say

BEIJING: An aircraft about the size of a car crashed into Beijing's tallest building, CITIC Tower, on Friday (Jun 26), two bystanders told Reuters, as police closed off roads around the skyscraper and stopped passersby from filming the scene.

The building, known as CITIC Tower or China Zun, is a 108-storey skyscraper in Beijing's central business district. It is the headquarters of the state-owned conglomerate CITIC Group.

There was heavy police presence at the site, with some approach roads closed to cars.

Police prevented some people from taking pictures and asked others to delete those they had taken while ushering people away from the building.

Two glass panels on a high floor were damaged. There was no immediate official comment.

Beijing's municipal government did not immediately respond to a faxed request for comment from Reuters outside of business hours.