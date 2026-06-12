Rare protests erupt in China after dog abuse videos spark online anger
Animal welfare activists say residents were simply demanding that abused animals be removed from the suspect's home, but frustration over the handling of the case spilled onto the streets.
CHONGQING: An alleged animal abuse case in China’s southwestern city of Chongqing has sparked rare public protests over the past week, fuelling online outrage and renewed calls for stronger animal protection laws.
A 39-year-old man surnamed Li has been accused of abusing dogs under his care.
Allegations surfaced after videos circulated on Chinese social media sites, purportedly showing a man abusing dogs on a balcony at night.
Animal welfare volunteers later confronted the man at his apartment complex and reported finding a severely injured puppy in a corridor outside his unit.
In a statement released on Wednesday (Jun 10), local authorities said three puppies belonging to Li had been transferred to a pet hospital and animal shelter for treatment.
Li has since been taken into custody and police have opened investigations against him.
Videos and photographs that were later removed from Chinese social media platforms appeared to show confrontations between protesters and police officers outside Li’s residential complex in Jiangbei district - with some demonstrators being escorted away.
Many Chinese netizens subsequently reposted footage on overseas social media platforms like Facebook and Threads on Instagram to raise awareness about the case.
The allegations have triggered widespread anger online as well as among residents in Chongqing.
According to a report by Hong Kong news outlet HK01, hundreds gathered in Jiangbei district last Sunday. Many held signs accusing Li of animal cruelty and adoption fraud while others called on authorities to introduce dedicated animal protection legislation.
Animal activists said local residents wanted authorities to rescue any remaining animals believed to be in Li's home and prevent similar adoption scams from occurring.
In its statement, local authorities said the matter would be handled “according to the law” - based on the outcome of investigations. Officials also urged members of the public to report any information relating to suspected illegal activities.
The public reaction comes amid heightened concern over animal welfare issues in China.
Earlier this year, the alleged theft and killing of an eight-year-old Border Collie named Chutou in Henan province sparked widespread outrage and renewed calls for tougher penalties against animal abusers.