‘I pity those little lives’: Worried pet owners mask up dogs after suspected poisoning cases in China
Chinese animal lovers share safety tips and pictures of their pets wearing modified face masks and muzzles.
SINGAPORE: Worried dog lovers in China are taking added precautions to protect their beloved pets, buying masks and muzzles after more than 40 dog poisonings were reported in Guangzhou, capital city of the southern Guangdong province.
Chinese social media users have shared photos of their dogs muzzled up or wearing special fitted masks to cover their snouts after reading about the spate of poisoning cases when dogs apparently ingested poison scattered onto grass.
Writing on the Xiaohongshu app, the owners of a Samoyed dog named Coffee alleged that Coffee was poisoned after playing with other dogs at a public grass patch near the Liwan District on the night of Nov 8.
By midnight, some dogs started showing symptoms of being poisoned before dying, Coffee’s owners said.
A day later, Coffee too began showing signs of poisoning and was rushed to the vet but unfortunately did not survive. Their other pet dog, named Milk Tea was also poisoned and suffered kidney failure but managed to survive the ordeal, they said.
Coffee’s tragic death triggered an outcry online. It was just one of dozens of cases that was being shared across Chinese social media sites as more pet owners stepped forward to voice their anger at the situation.
Writing in response to Coffee’s owners, one user suggested that they should band together with other owners to expose the situation.
“With more people, you can make noise about the situation,” the user said, also noting that similar incidents had been happening in other districts in the city.
After Coffee’s death, a Guangzhou resident who also owns a Samoyed, took to Xiaohongshu to warn other dog owners about suspected poisoning cases at grass patches in the vicinity.
In a post on Nov 10, she claimed people had been “throwing poison” around grass patches in the area and many dogs as well as cats had died as a result of licking poisoned grass.
She added that many dogs died either on the same day or the morning after. Like Milk Tea, dogs that managed to survive were found to be suffering kidney failure.
“This was probably planned all along,”she wrote. “I really pity those little lives.”
Photos shared and circulated online showed dogs of all sizes and breeds donning modified face masks, muzzles and inhaler devices.
Another Xiaohongshu user in Guangzhou, with a border collie named Rice Ball, said he decided to muzzle Rice Ball (while out on walks) to “prevent tragedy from happening”.
“This muzzle is really uncomfortable to put on,” he said, adding that he was worried after reading multiple poisoning reports. “I never thought I would make my fur kid wear such a thing but the environment for dogs in Guangzhou is really terrible.”
“There is no legislation to protect the dogs,” he added. “I just hope that whoever scattered poison will get what they deserve soon.”
In addition to safety tips and accounts being shared, many grieving owners also shared eulogies for their beloved dogs that died from being poisoned.
EMERGENCY RESPONSE
Animal welfare groups have criticised the lack of comprehensive laws to protect animals in China, leaving pets vulnerable to abuse.
In May, more than 20 dogs died from poisoning in Beijing’s Fengtai District.
Dog abuse and poisoning cases have also been reported in other cities and provinces across the country like Chengdu.
A statement released by the Guangdong Pet Industry Association on Nov 16 reported that dog poisoning cases had been reported since early November in several areas around the city, including the districts of Haizhu and Baiyun.
The group said it has established a special task force and is working with “relevant government departments” and police to resolve the cases.
Members of the public were also asked to report to the relevant authorities or the association should they have any information regarding the incidents, the statement read.