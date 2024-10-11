‘I treat my pet like my child’: More in China travel with their furkids as pet industry booms
A growing number of owners are keen to travel with their pets despite the headaches in securing pet-friendly transport and accommodation.
SHANGHAI: China’s pet industry has seen a boom in recent years, driven by young and affluent consumers willing to splurge on their furry companions.
With more disposable income, these owners are keen to provide a better quality of life for their pets and pamper them with premium food, toys, grooming and healthcare.
Now, a relatively new and lucrative trend has entered the market – pet tourism.
A growing number are looking to travel with their pets – even abroad – despite the complications in securing pet-friendly transport and accommodation.
“Many scenic spots don't allow dogs, and it's also difficult to find hotels that accept pets,” said Lu Wen, a Qingdao resident who owns a golden retriever.
To ease the logistical headaches, she engaged in one of the many pet clubs and tour agencies that have sprouted up across Chinese cities that help pet owners navigate the itinerary.
With the aid of Qingdao-based of Cheer Up Pet Club, Lu and other like-minded owners took a tour from the eastern Chinese port city to Shanghai.
A dozen doting pet owners drove nearly eight hours south in a convoy to the bustling financial hub so their eight canines could enjoy a five-day tour.
Members of the commercial pet club pay 299 yuan (US$42) in annual dues and additional fees for the tours. The Shanghai trip cost 3,000 yuan for one person and a pet, inclusive of accommodation and activities.
The club organises tours on a monthly basis, usually in nearby cities like Dalian and Weihai, and occasionally to further areas such as down south to Yangzhou.
“Many scenic spots and hotels, even large buses, are still hesitant to accept pets, mainly due to concerns about pet waste and barking that may disturb others,” said Wu Jun Nan, the club’s operations manager.
“When searching for new destinations, we strive to overcome these issues and provide solutions for pet owners,” she added.
OVERSEAS PET TOURS
Some pet owners – and tour agencies – have their sights set abroad.
In June, the I Baby Go pet tour agency pulled off China’s first overseas pet tour group by plane to Thailand.
It chartered an entire flight for 50 people and 20 pets travelling in the same cabin onboard the Shanghai-based Juneyao Air.
The firm’s founder Xavier Xia said he believes it was also the world's first chartered flight for pet tourism.
“A big portion of the preparation involved health inspection and quarantine procedures. For the 20 pets, we engaged in discussions with Thai customs to expedite the clearance, to about two minutes per pet,” he told CNA.
He added that the company took about half a year to address concerns and iron out details with Thai authorities and partners.
The group toured pet-friendly attractions in Bangkok and Pattaya over nine days.
The fee for such a trip with the agency varies – a person and a small-sized pet could be expected to pay up to US$7,000 while bigger dogs that need two seats on the plane would have to pay more.
The agency said it has arranged dozens of similar domestic tours by plane since 2021, with tickets usually sold out.
Since the success of the Thailand trip, other countries have shown an interest in welcoming Chinese tourists and their pets, Xia said.
“The South Korean Consulate is keen for us to travel to South Korea with our pets and experience their local culture,” he said.
“They are going to help us resolve issues for our trip, including airport procedures, inspections, quarantine, hotel rooms, and even coordinating with tourist attractions.”
WHY IS THE SECTOR BOOMING?
Xia said he was inspired to venture into the pet tour business after bringing his two beloved dogs on adventures around China.
Like Xia, many pet owners share the same sentiments about travelling with their pets.
“I treat my pet like my child, so when I travel with it, I feel like the whole family is going on a trip together. It's so much fun,” said Sui Shuyun, who has gone on such tours with her dog.
Sahiba Puri, a senior consultant at analytics firm Euromonitor International, said a fundamental factor driving pet spending is the “overarching trend of pet humanisation”.
“People think of their pets like their babies and want to offer the best for them. They provide (their pets) with high quality meals and take them on travel adventures because they want to share experiences with their pets,” she told CNA’s East Asia Tonight programme.
“Backed by a willingness to spend, we are seeing not just a lifestyle shift, but also a surge in the pet economy.”
China is facing sluggish consumption growth, but goods and services catering to pets are bucking the trend.
During the recent mid-year shopping festival, overall online sales dropped 6.9 per cent on-year, but pet food revenue went up 10 per cent.
The consumption patterns reflect changing attitudes towards pets in China, brought on in part by an ageing society, declining marriages and low birth rates.
With an increasing number of young adults choosing so-called fur babies over real babies, the pet industry is set to see explosive growth in the next decade, said observers.
The nation’s birthrate has been falling since 2016. Last year, it hit a record low of 6.39 births per 1,000 people.
Meanwhile, the country’s urban pet consumption market has grown steadily over the past nine years, according to the latest China Pet Industry White Paper released by Petdata.
It jumped from 97.8 billion yuan in 2015 to 279.3 billion yuan in 2023, and is expected to reach 361.3 billion yuan in 2026.
The report showed that well-educated millennials and Gen Zs account for a majority of the total pet ownership.
Euromonitor International’s Puri added that the pet food and pet healthcare sectors in particular are expected to see robust growth as owners are willing to splurge to keep their furkids healthy.
While the market has become saturated with both international and domestic players, she noted there is much growth potential for homegrown brands.
“Economic conditions are forcing people to budget their expenses in a smarter way,” she said.
“They are shifting away from international premium brands and looking for domestic brands that can offer them comparable quality and at a more value-oriented offering.”