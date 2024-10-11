‘I treat my pet like my child’: More in China travel with their furkids as pet industry booms

The club organises tours on a monthly basis, usually in nearby cities like Dalian and Weihai, and occasionally to further areas such as down south to Yangzhou.

“Many scenic spots and hotels, even large buses, are still hesitant to accept pets, mainly due to concerns about pet waste and barking that may disturb others,” said Wu Jun Nan, the club’s operations manager.

“When searching for new destinations, we strive to overcome these issues and provide solutions for pet owners,” she added.

OVERSEAS PET TOURS

Some pet owners – and tour agencies – have their sights set abroad.

In June, the I Baby Go pet tour agency pulled off China’s first overseas pet tour group by plane to Thailand.

It chartered an entire flight for 50 people and 20 pets travelling in the same cabin onboard the Shanghai-based Juneyao Air.

The firm’s founder Xavier Xia said he believes it was also the world's first chartered flight for pet tourism.

“A big portion of the preparation involved health inspection and quarantine procedures. For the 20 pets, we engaged in discussions with Thai customs to expedite the clearance, to about two minutes per pet,” he told CNA.

He added that the company took about half a year to address concerns and iron out details with Thai authorities and partners.

The group toured pet-friendly attractions in Bangkok and Pattaya over nine days.

The fee for such a trip with the agency varies – a person and a small-sized pet could be expected to pay up to US$7,000 while bigger dogs that need two seats on the plane would have to pay more.