CNA Explains: When are dogs allowed on flights and what can I do if I'm seated next to one?

SINGAPORE: What can you do if you are seated next to a passenger with a dog on a flight?

A New Zealand couple were travelling on a Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight from Paris to Singapore when they were seated next to a passenger with a dog. The dog was snorting, farting and drooling, the couple told New Zealand website Stuff.

The woman said that she overheard the dog’s owner telling another passenger that he had the dog with him because he gets anxious.

SIA moved the couple from the premium economy class cabin to the economy class after take-off. SIA apologised and offered KrisShop vouchers and travel vouchers, which were rejected by the couple.

The airline told CNA on Saturday (Sep 9) that it "endeavours to notify customers" who may be seated next to an assistance dog prior to boarding, and that it will move passengers to another seat in the same cabin if space permits.

When are dogs allowed on airlines, and what can you do if you are seated next to one?

What are assistance dogs?

Assistance dogs are animals which are trained to perform certain tasks to assist people with disabilities, SIA said on its website. These dogs are allowed on SIA flights.

They are different from emotional support dogs, which are companion dogs that alleviate psychological disabilities. Since April this year, passengers have not been able to bring on board their emotional support dogs.

An SIA spokesperson told CNA previously that customers departing from Singapore may still travel with their emotional support dogs after Apr 1 if they submit a request before this cut-off date.

Other airlines like British Airways and Qantas have also made the distinction between assistance dogs – also called service dogs – and emotional support dogs.

Qantas said emotional support dogs are not appropriately trained to perform tasks to "alleviate the effects of a person’s disability" and are not considered service dogs.

British Airways said an emotional support dog is not a service dog and will need to travel as a domestic pet.

Scoot does not accept emotional support dogs for travel. It only allows service dogs for guests with visual or hearing impairment, it said on its website.