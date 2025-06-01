New home prices in China rise on policy hope, private survey says

BEIJING: The average price of new homes across 100 cities in China climbed 0.30 per cent in May, suggesting supportive policies could be yielding some effect, according to a private survey released by property researcher China Index Academy on Sunday (Jun 1).

The increase was almost double the last month's rate of increase at 0.14 per cent.

New home prices have been under pressure even as Chinese policymakers plough in efforts since last year to stabilise the sector with supportive measures, including most recently lowering lending rates to spur real estate purchases.

"Overall, the current macro policy support for the property market has been increasing," the real estate research institute said in a report posted on its WeChat account.

New home prices in first- and second-tier cities were surveyed rising from a month ago, with Shanghai topping the list of 100 cities.