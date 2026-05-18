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East Asia

Earthquake hits southwest China; thousands evacuate, buildings collapse
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East Asia

Earthquake hits southwest China; thousands evacuate, buildings collapse

Thirteen buildings collapsed after the quake shook Guangxi's Liuzhou city.

Earthquake hits southwest China; thousands evacuate, buildings collapse

Rescue workers walk past a damaged building following an earthquake at Taiyang village in Liuzhou, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, May 18, 2026. (Photo: cnsphoto via Reuters)

18 May 2026 10:28AM (Updated: 18 May 2026 12:16PM)
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BEIJING: A magnitude-5.2 earthquake in China's southwest region of Guangxi early on Monday (May 18) killed two and forced more than 7,000 in the city of Liuzhou to evacuate as search and rescue operations continue and authorities warn of transport disruptions.

There were two confirmed deaths with one still missing, and four people were sent to the hospital, although none of them had life-threatening injuries, CCTV and state news agency Xinhua said.

State broadcaster CCTV identified the deceased as a couple - a 63-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman - and said search and rescue efforts for the missing person were ongoing.

Thirteen buildings collapsed in the early hours of Monday, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

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Videos published by CCTV showed people fleeing high-rise buildings and piles of rubble next to destroyed homes.

Rescue workers were seen trudging through the debris, while their dogs tried to sniff out signs of life.

Emergency workers wearing helmets were also seen using earthmovers to clear the wreckage.

Transportation disruptions were flagged by railway authorities as they inspected the integrity of rail line infrastructure.

Communication and power lines, water and gas supply, and traffic in the affected area were operating normally, said state media.

Source: Agencies/ss/zl

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