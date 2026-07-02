Chinese electric scooter maker Luyuan apologises for risque advertisements that sparked controversy

BEIJING: Chinese electric two-wheeler brand Luyuan has apologised for a series of promotional ads which sparked backlash online over its risque messaging and use of sexually suggestive imagery.

The company is well-known in China for its e-scooters and e-bikes - and also operates more than 14,000 retail stores in over 80 countries and regions.

In one 30-second ad, a woman was seen lying down on an e-scooter with her legs propped up against the handlebars. Viewers took issue with suggestive shots that focused on the woman’s buttocks and it was deliberately angled to “cover her intimate areas”.

Another ad featured a woman in a dress, seen standing on the seat of an e-scooter, with one leg raised up - exposing her underwear. Others similarly showed female riders in suggestive poses.

All ads have since been taken down - and the company shared an official apology on Thursday (Jul 2).

It acknowledged that the videos had “sparked widespread online controversy and criticism” and said it took “full responsibility and will not make any excuses”.



“We extend our sincere apologies to netizens and users, as well as to the public who care about Luyuan,” the company said, adding that those responsible for the ad campaign “have been disciplined”.

It also launched a “full-platform content review” and remains “firmly committed to preventing similar incidents from happening again”.

The incident comes weeks after a similar online debacle, involving British hygiene brand Dettol which was harshly criticised over a controversial ad to promote laundry disinfectant - featuring a man who demanded a “clean” wife.

The campaign, which Dettol said was meant to “challenge sexism”, was instead heavily slammed by netizens for reinforcing harmful stereotypes.