‘Tainted by other men’: Dettol issues public apology after ‘sexist’ detergent ad sparks anger in China

BEIJING: British hygiene brand Dettol has apologised for a controversial advertisement promoting laundry disinfectant that has sparked strong backlash and calls for a boycott in China.

The five-minute ad, shot in the style of a Chinese microdrama, was first released in end-May and aired nationally before being pulled on Sunday (Jun 21).

It starts with a man looking for a girlfriend who is “clean and not tainted by other men”.

“I’m not a virgin myself but my future wife has to be,” he tells himself, also comparing his new partner to his former.

The woman then rejects his views and breaks up with him - later throwing his socks into the wash along with Dettol laundry sanitiser, and ends with a voiceover: “A toxic man is just like germs. You need Dettol to eliminate them to feel at ease.”

The ad, which was only released in China, triggered accusations of misogyny and objectification of women.

“We recognise that it has offended many people, especially women,” the company said in a statement shared to its official Weibo page on Monday (Jun 22), adding that the ad had been produced by a third-party agency and was meant to “challenge unequal gender attitudes and promote healthy, confident views on relationships and lifestyles”.

“We take responsibility for any negligence in creating and reviewing the content of the advert,” Dettol said, adding that it would strictly review its content moderation processes.

The brand is no stranger to controversy in China. Last year, it drew backlash over another ad which featured the line: “The woman was ‘returned’ just before her wedding. It must be because she was not clean.”