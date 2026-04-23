China's Xpeng expects to start delivering 'flying' cars in 2027

BEIJING: Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Xpeng expects to start large-scale production of its "flying" cars next year and of its humanoid robots in the fourth quarter of 2026, President Brian Gu told Reuters on Thursday (Apr 23).

Gu also said there is "tremendous potential" to increase cooperation with German automaker Volkswagen, which last month began mass production of its first EV model, developed jointly with Xpeng.

"There are a lot of areas that we can partner and really provide value to each other," Gu said, adding that Xpeng was also open to partnerships with other automakers.

"We need to be nimble and willing to partner with different players in different regions."

Xpeng has received more than 7,000 orders for its flying cars - the majority of which are in China, where the company is working on obtaining approval from the country's aviation authorities.

Speaking to Reuters ahead of the Beijing Auto Show, Gu said the company would start robotaxi tests in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou this year and that 2027 will be a "critical year" for "tests around the world with partners".

He said the company will likely produce hundreds to thousands of robotaxis over the next 12 to 18 months.